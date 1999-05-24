AlliedSignal Seeks EPA Approval For New Blowing Agent That Does Not Deplete Ozone

AlliedSignal Inc. (Morris Township, NJ) has asked the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to approve a new, non- ozone-depleting chemical blowing agent for closed cell foam insulation.

AlliedSignal Specialty Fluorines foam marketing manager Brian Strauss calls the company's new HFC-245fa hydrofluorocarbon (CF 3 CH 2 CF 2 H) blowing agent a "third generation" fluorocarbon because it contains no chlorine to depelte ozone from the stratosphere.

HFC-245fa is destined to replace the company's second-generation HCFC-141b hydrochlorofluorocarbon (CH 3 CFCl 2 ). Although HCFC-141b contains some ozpone-depleting chlorine, it releases less chlorine than first-generation CFCs like CFC-11. Under the Montreal Protocol, HCFC-141b is scheduled to be phased out on January 1, 2003. AlliedSignal expects to commercialize HFC-245a in advance of the HCFC-141b phaseout.

AlliedSignal expects its non-ozone-depleting HFC-245fa blowing agent to replace HCFC-141b hydrochlorofluorocarbons in production of polyisocyanurate roofing and sheathing materials, as well as refrigerator and freezer insulation.

AlliedSignal, Atochem, LaRoche, and Solvay all make similar second-generation hydrochlorofluorocarbons. Although they are sometimes used as solvents, their largest use lies in production of rigid, closed-cell polyurethane and polyisocyanurate foams. Their single largest use is as blowing agents in the production of refrigerator and freezer foams for insulation and dimensional stability. In construction, they are used for polyisocyanurate boardstock for roofing and sheathing and for spray foam insulation.

AlliedSignal is positioning HFC-245fa for use in these applications. The compound is nonflammable and safe. Early tests suggest it at least matches the insulation performance of HCFC-141b and exceeds the performance of hydrocarbon and HFC-134 blowing agents.

"Our customers have manufactured refrigerators using HFC-245fa and, without any major optimization, have achieved the same energy efficiency performance they now get with HCFC-141b," says Strauss. "That's important because starting in 2001, refrigerator makers will have to comply with Dept. of Energy regulations calling for a 30% increase in energy efficiency."

AlliedSignal currently operates a pilot plant in Buffalo, NY, that has made "tens of thousands of pounds" of the new material, says business director Ian Shankland. The molecule itself is not patentable.

AlliedSignal does, however, hold five US (and multiple foreign) patents covering the manufacturing process, which uses hydrofluoric acid to fluorinate a new chlorinated hydrocarbon feedstock. It expects to receive additional process patents in the near future. It has also licensed several Bayer AG patents that cover the use of HFC-245fa as well as other molecules in urethane-type foams.

For more information: Brian Strauss, Marketing Manager of Foam, AlliedSignal Specialty Fluorines, AlliedSignal Inc., 101 Columbia Rd., Morristown, NJ 07962. Phone: 973-455-3187. Fax: 973-455-4197.

By Alan S. Brown