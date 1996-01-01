air separation, blanketing, refrigeration, thermoelectricity, bismuth telluride, heat pumps Source: Alpha Omega Instruments Corp.

Alpha Omega Instruments Corp. offers a complete product line of trace and percent oxygen analyzers and transmitters, as well as a combination oxygen and carbon dioxide monitor. All products manufactured by Alpha Omega Instruments have been designed for the rigors of the industrial application. In addition to offering a variety of mechanical configurations ranging from watertight to explosion proof systems, Alpha Omega Instruments offers customized sample conditioning systems. Featured in all its products is the latest sensor technology, including its patented, non-depleting, zirconia oxide sensor.

The primary mission of Alpha Omega Instruments Corp. is to satisfy its customers. With today's world economy, conducting business on a global basis offers many opportunities, as well as posing numerous challenges. As diversified as the markets are, there is one constant-the customers' desire to find effective and economical solutions to their measurement needs. Alpha Omega Instruments has the product breath, as well as the depth of application experience, to make the right recommendations the first time around. We are proud of the Company's growth and attribute it to the Christian principles it was founded upon, and are in evidence within the Company today.