air samplers, gas handling equipment, hydrocarbons, fluorine equipment, environmental compliance

Our extensive product offering includes; pure gases and gas calibration mixtures, gas handling equipment (including regulators, gas cabinets, purifiers, flowmeters, generators, etc.), gas distribution systems and fully integrated high-purity gas supply systems.

While quality products have always been a Matheson trademark, our ability to provide solutions to customer problems sets us apart. Our 70+ years of experience has given us key organizational competencies that help us become problem solvers for our customers. These skills include; extensive applications knowledge, design engineering, turnkey installation capabilities and onsite contract services.