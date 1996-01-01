air pollution control, recuperative thermal oxidizers, rotor concentrator systems, catalytic oxidizers, VOC, hazardous air pollutants

Source: Anguil Environmental Systems, Inc.
Anguil Environmental Systems, Inc., is a worldwide air pollution control systems provider. Over the past twenty years, Anguil has developed a breadth of proven technologies that control regulated volatile organic compounds (VOCs), hazardous air pollutants (HAPs), process odors and nitrogen oxides (NOx). Our innovative technology options, including Recuperative Thermal and Catalytic Oxidizers, Regenerative Thermal and Catalytic Oxidizers (RTO & RCO), Rotor Concentrator Systems and Self-Cleaning Ceramic Filters, provide customer-specific, cost-effective solutions.
Anguil's Advantages:
- Fiscally sound industry leader with over 800 successful installations.
- Engineering expertise allows us to tailor a solution to meet the exact regulatory requirements, to develop turnkey, single source solutions, and to provide an unbiased equipment choice that results in the highest compliance at the lowest price for our customer.
- Guaranteed compliance.
- Complete Soil Vapor Extraction and Treatment systems for subsurface remediation are available for purchase or rental.
- Our air volume reduction techniques, lower temperature requirement and maintenance-free design lead to lower capital and operating costs.